The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.49

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.49 and traded as low as C$33.50. The North West shares last traded at C$33.90, with a volume of 83,675 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWC. CIBC boosted their price objective on The North West to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.49.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5530521 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

