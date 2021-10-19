The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP John Gannfors Sells 7,474 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Gannfors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of The ODP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in The ODP during the third quarter worth $795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The ODP by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The ODP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The ODP by 92,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

