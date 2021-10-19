The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $569,181.44 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Gannfors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of The ODP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88.

Shares of ODP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 11,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,337. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The ODP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

