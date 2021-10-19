The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $24,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total value of $23,951.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total value of $23,968.75.

PNC stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.65. 63,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,494. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 74,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

