The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $201.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $206.27 and last traded at $205.96, with a volume of 50497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.84.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

