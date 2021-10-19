The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.35. 185,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,848. The company has a market cap of $340.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

