The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.09. The stock had a trading volume of 171,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,848. The company has a market capitalization of $340.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

