The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

