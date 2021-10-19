The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.96 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

