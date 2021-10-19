The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 716 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.39. The firm has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 34.29. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

