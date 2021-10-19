The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $652.15 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $652.15 million and $55.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00116078 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005877 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00595157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

