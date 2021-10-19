The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $44,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3,717.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,476 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,279. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

