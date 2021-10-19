The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of The St. Joe worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

