The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

The Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.