The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

TRV opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

