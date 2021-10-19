The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

