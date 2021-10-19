The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,786.11 ($23.34).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,622.50 ($21.20) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,685.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,806.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

