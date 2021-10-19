The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of The Western Union worth $53,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna decreased their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

