The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Trading Down 4.6%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.31. 197,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,227,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

