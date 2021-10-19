Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Cap of $39,332.06

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $39,332.06 and $15.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,223.55 or 0.99865607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00705387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001605 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

