Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $41,834.75

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $41,834.75 and approximately $126,299.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00294829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

