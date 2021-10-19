Thorne Healthtech (THRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ: THRN) recently:

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,051. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

