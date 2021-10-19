ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0476 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $90,540.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00060244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

