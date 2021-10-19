Throne Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Throne has a market cap of $1.16 million and $167,225.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Throne has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00006612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.97 or 0.99933439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.36 or 0.05994799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

