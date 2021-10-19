Tien Tzuo Sells 39,900 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 100 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 915,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.