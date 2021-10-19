Tiger King (TKING) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Tiger King has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $60.39 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.85 or 0.99969692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.19 or 0.05963979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020847 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.