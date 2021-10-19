Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 10.6% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.14. 1,561,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,526,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 287,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.