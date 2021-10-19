Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.