TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 3.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 1,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,067,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

