Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Down 3.9%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 2,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.