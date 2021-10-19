Titan Mining (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TI stock remained flat at $C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,045. The firm has a market cap of C$97.29 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90. Titan Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

