Tixl [NEW] Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. Tixl [NEW] has a market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl [NEW] has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00065336 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068864 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00099909 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.43 or 1.00432275 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.55 or 0.05982954 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002558 BTC.
Tixl [NEW] Profile
Buying and Selling Tixl [NEW]
