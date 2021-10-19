TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of TNR Technical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNRK) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02.

TNR Technical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

TNR Technical, Inc engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

