Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $238.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $240.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

