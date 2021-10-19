Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 11,700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Lumentum worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Shares of LITE opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.