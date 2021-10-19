Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 163,750 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 163,750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Haemonetics worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $94,581,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $26,758,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.