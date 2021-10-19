Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 807 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $503.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.