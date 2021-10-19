Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $11.44 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.61 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,805 shares of company stock worth $84,826,158 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.