Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $13.01 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 153.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $261,094,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

NFLX stock opened at $637.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

