Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of AerCap worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AerCap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AerCap by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

