Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of AerCap worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,276 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $57,220,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $46,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.