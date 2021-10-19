Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,536,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.