Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $410.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.42.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

