Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Paylocity worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $288.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 231.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.17.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

