Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 252,598 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 261,190 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,238,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

