Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

Shares of Target stock opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

