Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.09.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

