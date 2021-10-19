Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,613 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

