Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 19,843 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Paylocity worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $288.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.07 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.17.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.