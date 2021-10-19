Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,900 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.